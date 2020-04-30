See All Otolaryngologists in New York, NY
Dr. Gady Har-El, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
4 (8)
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gady Har-El, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev Faculty of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Har-El works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Otolaryngology at Lenox Hill, East 76th Street in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY.

Locations

    Northwell Health Physician Partners Otolaryngology at Lenox Hill, East 76th Street
    186 E 76th St Fl 2, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 434-2323
    Northwell Health
    1599 E 15th St Ste 3, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 434-2323

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Cancer
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Oral Cancer
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Locals (any local)
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Apr 30, 2020
    Dr. Har-El has that human touch that goes and beyond what I had expected after being diagnosed with stage 4 Cancer. He always made me feel reassured and positive. He made my family feel welcome and was always accommodating. I felt extremely fortunate to have an outstanding sound professional with a warm touching personality.
    Sonia S — Apr 30, 2020
    About Dr. Gady Har-El, MD

    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    • English, Hebrew
    • 1013020650
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Head and Neck Oncology and Skull Base Surgery - Long Island College Hospital 1986-1987
    Residency
    • SUNY Health Science Center At Brooklyn Program
    Internship
    • SUNY Downstate
    Medical Education
    • Ben-Gurion University of the Negev Faculty of Health Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Har-El has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Har-El has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Har-El. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Har-El.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Har-El, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Har-El appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.