Dr. Gadson Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Gadson Johnson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hawthorne, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Anaheim Global Medical Center, College Medical Center, Huntington Beach Hospital, L A Downtown Medical Center, La Palma Intercommunity Hospital, San Gabriel Valley Medical Center and West Anaheim Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Anxiety and Group Psychotherapy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 13300 Hawthorne Blvd, Hawthorne, CA 90250 Directions (310) 679-3321
-
2
Oceanside Medical Group701 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 230, Santa Monica, CA 90401 Directions (310) 993-4103
Hospital Affiliations
- Anaheim Global Medical Center
- College Medical Center
- Huntington Beach Hospital
- L A Downtown Medical Center
- La Palma Intercommunity Hospital
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
- West Anaheim Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Dental
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- LACare
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I think that he’s a very caring Dr. I really Don’t think these people have encountered Dr.Johnson for Real this Dr. cares about his patients and their concerns.
About Dr. Gadson Johnson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
