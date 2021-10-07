Dr. Gadi Avshalomov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avshalomov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gadi Avshalomov, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gadi Avshalomov, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Allergy, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
The Center for Allergy, Asthma, & Immunology2084 E 67th St, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (347) 378-0356Monday2:30am - 5:30pmTuesday3:00pm - 6:30pmWednesdayClosedThursday9:00am - 12:00pmFriday12:00pm - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSunday8:00am - 12:30pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Gadi saved my life in so many ways. From 23-25 years old, I had every inflammation that you could think of including pericarditis, conjunctivitis, pleurisy. I was in so much pain in my joints, even my skin hurt. I went to every specialist, had every test under the sun. No one could figure out what was wrong with me and it just kept getting worse. I also could not get pregnant, would get frequent sinus infections, bronchitis, utis, etc. The moment I walked into Dr Gadis office, my life changed forever. I finally live without pain, I have no more inflammation, I was able to get pregnant and I have not had one infection in four years. In addition, I went to numerous pulmonologists and explained to them that every time I run for more than 6 minutes, I can’t breath. Those doctors gave me the regular asthma test and said no you’re fine. Dr Gadi said, okay run for six minutes and then I’ll do the test. That’s when he fixed my asthma. Dr Gadi will forever be mine and my families hero.
- Allergy
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1609851617
- TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Allergy & Immunology
