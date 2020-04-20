See All Ophthalmologists in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Gad Heilweil, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Gad Heilweil, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They graduated from CLEVELAND UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Heilweil works at Doheny Eye Center UCLA Pasadena in Pasadena, CA with other offices in Fountain Valley, CA and Calabasas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Blindness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Doheny Eye Center Ucla - Pasadena
    625 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 280, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 817-4747
    Kelly Francis M.d. Inc.
    18111 Brookhurst St # 6400, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 963-1444
    Ucla Mptf Calabasas Health Center
    26585 Agoura Rd Ste 330, Calabasas, CA 91302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 825-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blindness
Visual Field Defects
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Blindness
Visual Field Defects
Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Blindness Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 20, 2020
    Dr Heilweil has been treating me for the last few years for "wet AMD "with amazing results. As much as I hate getting injections in my eye, I love the clinic and stuff, as they are always happy and friendly.
    Apr 20, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gad Heilweil, MD
    About Dr. Gad Heilweil, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386989440
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CLEVELAND UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINESURGERY
    Medical Education

