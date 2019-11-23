Overview

Dr. Gaby Thai, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Thai works at UC Irvine Medical Center in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.