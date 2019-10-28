Overview

Dr. Gabruce Young, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Enterprise, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Dale Medical Center, Flowers Hospital, Medical Center Enterprise, Mizell Memorial Hospital, Southeast Health Medical Center and Troy Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Young works at Southeast Health Enterprise Clinic in Enterprise, AL with other offices in Dothan, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.