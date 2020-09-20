Overview

Dr. Gabrielle Sousa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pembroke, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth, Brigham And Women's Hospital and South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Sousa works at Brigham And Women's Health Care Center in Pembroke, MA with other offices in Scituate, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.