Dr. Gabrielle Schoeppner, MD
Overview
Dr. Gabrielle Schoeppner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Easton, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College Penn.
Locations
Northwood Optical3735 Easton Nazareth Hwy Ste 205, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (610) 258-7255
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
extremely satisfied.
About Dr. Gabrielle Schoeppner, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English, German
- 1003875980
Education & Certifications
- Moorfields Eye Hosp
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
- Medical College Penn
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schoeppner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schoeppner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schoeppner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schoeppner has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schoeppner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Schoeppner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schoeppner.
