Dr. Gabrielle Sabini, MD

Dermatology
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gabrielle Sabini, MD is a Dermatologist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Sabini works at North Atlanta Dermatology in Duluth, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Warts and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North Atlanta Dermatology PC
    3850 Pleasant Hill Rd, Duluth, GA 30096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (470) 226-5609
    Clarkson Eyecare
    3820 Pleasant Hill Rd Ste 5, Duluth, GA 30096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 206-5767

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Warts
Ringworm
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 16, 2020
    Have been a patient for many years. Would not let any other doctor cut anything off of my face. She leaves no scars. She’s amazing. Doesn’t make you come back for multiple appointments unless absolutely necessary. Have to wait months sometimes for an appointment. She’s that good. I’ll wait. Family history of skin cancer doesn’t scare me as long as she is my doctor.
    Lara S. — Dec 16, 2020
    About Dr. Gabrielle Sabini, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1134111495
    Education & Certifications

    • Cook Co Hosp
    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    • Stony Brook U, School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gabrielle Sabini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sabini has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sabini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sabini works at North Atlanta Dermatology in Duluth, GA. View the full address on Dr. Sabini’s profile.

    Dr. Sabini has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Warts and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sabini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

