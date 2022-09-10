Dr. Gabrielle Rich, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabrielle Rich, DO
Overview
Dr. Gabrielle Rich, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Big Spring, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Scenic Mountain Medical Center.
Locations
Scenic Mountain Medical Group1501 W 11th Pl Ste 200, Big Spring, TX 79720 Directions (432) 263-1211
Hospital Affiliations
- Scenic Mountain Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind and caring doctor. Makes me feel comfortable with the care I’m receiving for this pregnancy and always answer my questions and concerns.
About Dr. Gabrielle Rich, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rich accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rich.
