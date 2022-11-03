Dr. Gabrielle Prokop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prokop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabrielle Prokop, MD
Overview
Dr. Gabrielle Prokop, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Marietta, OH.
Locations
Memorial Health System400 Matthew St Ste 220, Marietta, OH 45750 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- Selby General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She was super friendly and she took the time to explain all of my options.
About Dr. Gabrielle Prokop, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1851754139
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prokop has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prokop accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prokop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Prokop. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prokop.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prokop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prokop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.