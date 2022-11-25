Dr. Gabrielle Lemlich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemlich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabrielle Lemlich, MD
Dr. Gabrielle Lemlich, MD is a Dermatologist in Monsey, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.
Community Medical & Dental Care, Inc. - Dental40 Robert Pitt Dr, Monsey, NY 10952 Directions (845) 307-5827Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Gabrielle Lemlich, MD
- Dermatology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Center|St Luke's Roosevelt St Lukes D
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Lemlich has seen patients for Ringworm, Hair Loss and Scabies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lemlich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lemlich speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemlich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemlich.
