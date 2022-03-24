Overview

Dr. Gabrielle Givens, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mandeville, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Medicine and Health Sciences in Basseterre, St. Kitts. and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital.



Dr. Givens works at STPN Folsom in Mandeville, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.