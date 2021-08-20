See All Podiatric Surgeons in Tampa, FL
Podiatric Surgery
5 (19)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Gabrielle Gagliardi, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. 

Dr. Gagliardi works at Ankle and Foot Center of Tampa Bay in Tampa, FL with other offices in Brandon, FL and Plant City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Ankle & Foot Center
    2835 W De Leon St Ste 101, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 254-6592
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Ankle & Foot Center of Tampa Bay
    205 S Moon Ave Ste 101, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 571-0123
    Ankle And Foot Center
    1408 W Reynolds St Ste A, Plant City, FL 33563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 754-9876

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
  • South Florida Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 20, 2021
    Fast & friendly service
    — Aug 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gabrielle Gagliardi, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912121450
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gabrielle Gagliardi, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gagliardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gagliardi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gagliardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gagliardi has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gagliardi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gagliardi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gagliardi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gagliardi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gagliardi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

