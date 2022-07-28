See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Pearland, TX
Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.5 (59)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gabrielle Daniel, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Pearland, TX. They graduated from Howard Univ College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital.

Dr. Daniel works at Daniel Rehabilitation and Medical Associates PLLC in Pearland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MD One Internal Medicine Associates Pllc
    10907 Memorial Hermann Dr Ste 335, Pearland, TX 77584 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 230-1091

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Botox® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity Chevron Icon
Chronic Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Bacterial Prostatitis - Chronic Pelvic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Joint Disease in the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Male Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Spastic Pelvic Floor Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Transgender Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 28, 2022
    I was unable to get a good nights rest before I saw Dr. Daniel. I am deathly scared of needles and she did a great job explaining my condition and making me understand the necessity of the injections. After seeing her for several months I am able to get a good nights rest again. She is very good at her job
    — Jul 28, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Gabrielle Daniel, MD
    About Dr. Gabrielle Daniel, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1720407828
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Pennsylvania Health System
    Medical Education
    • Howard Univ College of Medicine
