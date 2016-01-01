Dr. Gabrielle Cerda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cerda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabrielle Cerda, MD
Overview
Dr. Gabrielle Cerda, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Dr. Cerda works at
Locations
Family Health Center of San Diego - Hospital1809 National Ave, San Diego, CA 92113 Directions (619) 515-2300
Senior Medical Associates Inc.2810 Camino del Rio S Ste 102, San Diego, CA 92108 Directions (858) 779-4686
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gabrielle Cerda, MD
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407887748
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cerda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cerda accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cerda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cerda speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cerda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cerda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cerda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cerda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.