Dr. Gabrielle Carlson, MD
Dr. Gabrielle Carlson, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.
Stony Brook University Medical Center100 Nicolls Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Directions (631) 632-2428
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1528008158
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Carlson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Carlson. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carlson.
