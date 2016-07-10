Dr. Tehrany has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gabriella Tehrany, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gabriella Tehrany, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Tehrany works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Lamc4900 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 783-0351Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Dental Network of America
- Kaiser Permanente
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tehrany?
1) knowledgeable & confident 2) thorough 3) relatable able to explains things on level of the patient. What she said would happen so far has happened. My brother had been seen initially at UCLA med center and Dr Tehrany HANDLED our problems. I am ever so grateful!! god bless thank you!
About Dr. Gabriella Tehrany, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- English
- 1013148246
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tehrany has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tehrany works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tehrany. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tehrany.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tehrany, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tehrany appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.