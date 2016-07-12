See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Metairie, LA
Dr. Gabriella Pridjian, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
4 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gabriella Pridjian, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Metairie, LA. They completed their residency with University of Chicago Hosps

Dr. Pridjian works at Tulane Center for Women's Health in Metairie, LA with other offices in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Tulane Center for Women's Health
    4720 S I 10 Service Rd W Ste 302, Metairie, LA 70001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 420-0289
  2. 2
    Tulane Cancer Center Clinic
    150 S Liberty St, New Orleans, LA 70112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 420-0248

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tulane Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Gestational Diabetes
Maternal Anemia
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Gestational Diabetes
Maternal Anemia

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 12, 2016
    She is excellent. I really appreciate the wonderful care she gave me for my daughter's birth.
    SMM in New Orleans, LA — Jul 12, 2016
    About Dr. Gabriella Pridjian, MD

    Specialties
    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699868471
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Chicago Hosps
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Genetics and Genomics
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.