Dr. Gabriella Inczedy Farkas is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from The Institute for Functional Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, North Shore University Hospital, Northern Westchester Hospital and Phelps Hospital.
Pearl Behavioral Health and Medicine PLLC41 Madison Ave Fl 31, New York, NY 10010 Directions (917) 267-9678
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Valley Stream
- North Shore University Hospital
- Northern Westchester Hospital
- Phelps Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Psychiatry
- English, French and Hungarian
- 1669813499
Education & Certifications
- American Psychiatric Association
- The Institute for Functional Medicine
- Psychiatry
