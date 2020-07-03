Dr. Gabriella Assi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Assi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriella Assi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gabriella Assi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jacksonville, FL.
Dr. Assi works at
Locations
-
1
Childrens Health Associates1522 Emerson St, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 396-3964
- 2 124 S 6th St, Macclenny, FL 32063 Directions (904) 259-5766
-
3
Gabriella Assi MD LLC5851 Saint Augustine Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 398-1471
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Assi?
From birth to now puberty and one going to kindergarten, Dr G has been there every step shes kind and soft spoken but extremely smart and medically competent
About Dr. Gabriella Assi, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Arabic
- 1437445657
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Assi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Assi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Assi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Assi works at
Dr. Assi speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Assi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Assi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Assi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Assi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.