Dr. Gabriella Assi, MD

Pediatrics
Dr. Gabriella Assi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. 

Dr. Assi works at Childrens Health Associates in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Macclenny, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Childrens Health Associates
    1522 Emerson St, Jacksonville, FL 32207
    124 S 6th St, Macclenny, FL 32063
    Gabriella Assi MD LLC
    5851 Saint Augustine Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32207

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
  HCA Florida Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Asthma
Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Burn Injuries
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Circumcision
Cough
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Heart Palpitations
Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Intertrigo
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Muscle Weakness
Newborn Jaundice
Otitis Media
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Tremor
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana

    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    Jul 03, 2020
    From birth to now puberty and one going to kindergarten, Dr G has been there every step shes kind and soft spoken but extremely smart and medically competent
    Mason Kirts — Jul 03, 2020
    About Dr. Gabriella Assi, MD

    Pediatrics
    English, Arabic
    1437445657
    Education & Certifications

    Pediatrics
