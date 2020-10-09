See All Plastic Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Gabriele Miotto, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Gabriele Miotto, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Emory University School of Medicine

Dr. Miotto works at Emory Aesthetic Center in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Emory Aesthetic Center
    3200 Downwood Cir NW Ste 640, Atlanta, GA 30327 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 351-0051
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Asymmetry
Breast Ptosis
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Breast Asymmetry
Breast Ptosis
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)

Breast Asymmetry Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Facial Asymmetries Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 09, 2020
    She is an amazing doctor. She is very interested in our desires and health. She works very well and the results appears in a few days.
    Silvia Eboli — Oct 09, 2020
    About Dr. Gabriele Miotto, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    NPI Number
    • 1316332414
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Fellowship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gabriele Miotto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miotto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miotto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miotto works at Emory Aesthetic Center in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Miotto’s profile.

    Dr. Miotto has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miotto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miotto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miotto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.