Dr. Gabriele Di Luozzo, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Hospital



Dr. Di Luozzo works at Mount Sinai Beth Israel in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Dissection, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.