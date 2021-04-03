See All Pediatricians in Pembroke Pines, FL
Dr. Gabriela Schonberg, MD

Pediatrics
5 (5)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gabriela Schonberg, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They graduated from MAIMONIDES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Schonberg works at Pediatric Associates in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL, Plantation, FL and Weston, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pembroke Pines Office
    400 N Hiatus Rd Ste 105, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 431-8000
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 7:30pm
  2. 2
    Hollywood
    4500 Sheridan St, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 966-8000
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 7:30pm
  3. 3
    Plantation
    9611 W Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 424-7000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Weston
    1835 N Corporate Lakes Blvd, Weston, FL 33326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 389-7000
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pediatric Overweight
Pediatric Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Pediatric Overweight
Pediatric Obesity
Abdominal Pain

Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 03, 2021
    Great Doctor. Super trustworthy. I feel that doctor Schomberg go an extra mile for the sake of the kids. At least is what I felt with my daughters Thank you Doc.
    Debora Cohen — Apr 03, 2021
    About Dr. Gabriela Schonberg, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English, Hebrew
    • 1972738466
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MAIMONIDES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Schonberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schonberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Schonberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schonberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schonberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

