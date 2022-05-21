Overview

Dr. Gabriela Rocha, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine|Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine - School of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Rocha works at The Smile Centre in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.