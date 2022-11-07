Overview

Dr. Gabriela Ortiz-Omphroy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center.



Dr. Ortiz-Omphroy works at Luis C. Omphroy MD LLC in Aiea, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.