Dr. Gabriela Mroueh, MD
Dr. Gabriela Mroueh, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from San Juan Bautista School of Medicine.
San Antonio Endocrinology and Diabetes Care11130 Christus Hls Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 352-5006Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
Dr. Mroueh is a patient, courteous, and professional doctor. She explained everything thoroughly and answered all questions respectfully. She put together a new plan to work on getting my situation under better control. Wait time was minimal and staff was kind, friendly, and professional. I am so fortunate to have found Dr. Mroueh and feel confident she is providing the best care for me. I definitely recommend her if you are in need of Endocrinoloy and Diabetes care.
About Dr. Gabriela Mroueh, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 7 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Texas Tech University Health Science Center
- VA Caribbean Health Care System- Internal Medicine
- San Juan Bautista School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Mroueh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mroueh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mroueh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mroueh speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mroueh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mroueh.
