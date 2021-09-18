See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Gabriela Mroueh, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gabriela Mroueh, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from San Juan Bautista School of Medicine.

Dr. Mroueh works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    San Antonio Endocrinology and Diabetes Care
    11130 Christus Hls Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 352-5006
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Diabetic Evaluation
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Diabetic Evaluation

Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 18, 2021
    Dr. Mroueh is a patient, courteous, and professional doctor. She explained everything thoroughly and answered all questions respectfully. She put together a new plan to work on getting my situation under better control. Wait time was minimal and staff was kind, friendly, and professional. I am so fortunate to have found Dr. Mroueh and feel confident she is providing the best care for me. I definitely recommend her if you are in need of Endocrinoloy and Diabetes care.
    Jodi Moss — Sep 18, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Gabriela Mroueh, MD
    About Dr. Gabriela Mroueh, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548657661
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Texas Tech University Health Science Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • VA Caribbean Health Care System- Internal Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • San Juan Bautista School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gabriela Mroueh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mroueh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mroueh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mroueh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mroueh works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Mroueh’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mroueh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mroueh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mroueh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mroueh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

