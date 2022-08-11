Dr. Gabriela Mandolesi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandolesi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriela Mandolesi, MD
Dr. Gabriela Mandolesi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ashburn, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine.
1
Kaiser Permanente Baldwin Park Hospital43480 Yukon Dr, Ashburn, VA 20147 Directions (571) 252-6000
2
Obstetrical & Gynecological Associates1850 Town Center Pkwy Ste 310, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 481-1151
3
Obstetrical & Gynecological Associates21475 Ridgetop Cir Ste 360, Sterling, VA 20166 Directions (703) 430-8844
Dr. Mandolesi delivered both of my daughters. She will take her time with you even when she is busy. She is calm, friendly, and most importantly, she cares about the well-being of the PATIENT. I trust her advice and professional opinion. Her presence is calming and self-assured which is very nice when deliverying a baby.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1700094422
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- University of Virginia
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Mandolesi speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
