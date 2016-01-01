Overview

Dr. Gabriela Magda, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Magda works at CUMC Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.