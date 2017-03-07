Dr. Gabriela Oropeza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oropeza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriela Oropeza, MD
Overview
Dr. Gabriela Oropeza, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They graduated from Universidad De La Salle, Mexico City, Mexico and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Dr. Oropeza works at
Locations
-
1
MultiCare Endocrinology Specialists - Gig Harbor4545 Point Fosdick Dr Ste 400, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions (253) 301-6999
-
2
MultiCare Endocrinology Specialists - Tacoma1901 S Cedar St Ste 205, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 301-6999
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oropeza?
I started with Dr. Oropeza in 2012 while living in Gig Harbor - a quick 30 hour away. We now live in Bellingham and I drive the 2 hours each way to see her - that's how much I value her professional and thorough treatment. Her staff is always pleasant to work with. Would highly recommend her!
About Dr. Gabriela Oropeza, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Spanish
- 1548452162
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- Ball Memorial Hospital, Muncie, Indiana
- Universidad De La Salle, Mexico City, Mexico
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oropeza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oropeza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oropeza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oropeza works at
Dr. Oropeza has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oropeza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Oropeza speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Oropeza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oropeza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oropeza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oropeza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.