Overview

Dr. Gabriela Kaufman, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from Institutul de Medicinea Si Farmacie and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center and Porter Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Kaufman works at Colorado Infectious Disease Associates in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.