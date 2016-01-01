Overview

Dr. Gabriela Ferreira, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Ferreira works at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

