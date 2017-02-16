Dr. Gabriela Ferder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriela Ferder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gabriela Ferder, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their residency with Mount Sinai School Of Med New York
Dr. Ferder works at
Locations
Boca Raton19615 State Road 7 Ste 32, Boca Raton, FL 33498 Directions (561) 477-7700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Boutique Pediatrics6586 Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33446 Directions (561) 829-5437
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
Ratings & Reviews
Love this doctor. Makes me feel comfortable, explains well, and does not rush patient out. Willing to go that extra mile to help the little ones and parents. Highly recommend her and trust her judgement.
About Dr. Gabriela Ferder, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1003074436
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School Of Med New York
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferder works at
Dr. Ferder speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferder.
