Dr. Gabriela Feier, MD
Overview
Dr. Gabriela Feier, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Akron, OH.
Dr. Feier works at
Locations
-
1
Portage Path Behavioral Health10 Penfield Ave, Akron, OH 44310 Directions (330) 762-6110
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She was extremely attentive and i allowed her 2 read me....She knew just by looking at me, something was wrong. I wish she was still with Metro because of all the psychiatrists/counselors i've had since starting my group therapy and Dr sessions, she was the best. Dr. Feier, if you see this, please send me a message thru mychart. The nurse you connected me with, is waste of my time. I've been going thru flashbacks with ABSOLUTELY NO Help!!
About Dr. Gabriela Feier, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1023244514
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
