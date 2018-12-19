See All Psychiatrists in Akron, OH
Dr. Gabriela Feier, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Akron, OH. 

Dr. Feier works at Portage Path Psychiatric Emrgcy in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Portage Path Behavioral Health
    Portage Path Behavioral Health
    10 Penfield Ave, Akron, OH 44310 (330) 762-6110

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 19, 2018
    She was extremely attentive and i allowed her 2 read me....She knew just by looking at me, something was wrong. I wish she was still with Metro because of all the psychiatrists/counselors i've had since starting my group therapy and Dr sessions, she was the best. Dr. Feier, if you see this, please send me a message thru mychart. The nurse you connected me with, is waste of my time. I've been going thru flashbacks with ABSOLUTELY NO Help!!
    Rosanne in Cleveland, OH — Dec 19, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Likelihood of recommending Dr. Feier to family and friends

    About Dr. Gabriela Feier, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023244514
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Feier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Feier works at Portage Path Psychiatric Emrgcy in Akron, OH. View the full address on Dr. Feier’s profile.

    Dr. Feier has seen patients for Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Feier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

