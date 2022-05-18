Dr. Gabriela Arias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriela Arias, MD
Overview
Dr. Gabriela Arias, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from UT Health Science Center and is affiliated with Dallas Medical Center and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Locations
Methodist Family Health Center - Preston Hollow4235 W Northwest Hwy, Dallas, TX 75220 Directions (214) 750-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Dallas Medical Center
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Today my wife and I visited Dr. Arias for our annual check up. Over the years we learned that finding a highly capable family doctor with good bed side manners AND backed by friendly and professional support staff is surprisingly difficult. After a painstaking research (I reviewed and compared her education background, her experience, and careful read of all the online comments) I chose to give Dr. Arias a try. Her staff, from receptionists to her assistant Lakeisha who prepped us were welcoming and very professional. Dr. Arias was patient and very thorough in answering all our questions. We needed a referral to a specialist and she made the electronic note on the spot to make sure it would be done. We highly recommend Dr. Arias and her office Methodist Health.
About Dr. Gabriela Arias, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1780979542
Education & Certifications
- Corpus Christi Family Practice Residency Program
- UT Health Science Center
- Stanford University
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arias speaks Spanish.
