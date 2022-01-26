See All Neurosurgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Gabriel Zada, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Gabriel Zada, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.

Dr. Zada works at USC Medical Center Neurosurgery in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pituitary Tumor, Meningiomas, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma and Chordoma) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Usc Neurosurgeons Inc.
    1520 San Pablo St Ste 3800, Los Angeles, CA 90033 (323) 870-9752

  Keck Hospital of USC

Pituitary Tumor
Meningiomas
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acromegaly Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Disease Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Glioblastoma Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glioma
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prolactinoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 26, 2022
    My visit with Dr Zada could have not gone any better. I was diagnosed with a brain tumor that was in a difficult place to remove. After my visit with Dr Zada he made me feel like I was important and that everything would be ok. I'm 45 days post op and feeling great!!! Thank you Dr Z
    Pete Kelly — Jan 26, 2022
    • Neurosurgery
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    Fellowship
    • Brigham & Women's Hosp/Harvard
    • USC/Los Angeles Co Med Ctr
    • University of California, San Francisco (UCSF)
    • Uc Berkeley
    • Neurosurgery
    Dr. Gabriel Zada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zada has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zada works at USC Medical Center Neurosurgery in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Zada’s profile.

    Dr. Zada has seen patients for Pituitary Tumor, Meningiomas, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma and Chordoma), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Zada. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zada.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

