Dr. Gabriel Wong, MD

Sleep Medicine
3 (16)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gabriel Wong, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.

Dr. Wong works at Advocare ENT Specialty Center in Marlton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advocare ENT Specialty Care
    406 Lippincott Dr Ste F, Marlton, NJ 08053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 435-9100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Virtua Mount Holly Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 24, 2021
    Dr. Wong was the only ENT doctor in South Jersey to correctly diagnose my type of hearing loss and he set me on the path to Cochlear implants. He assisted me with my disability case and he’s one of the best. Otosclerosis is rare and he was right. In addition, he correctly diagnosed my sleep apnea before I had the sleep test. I owe my sleep health to him. I have 94% word recognition today because he told me to look into Implants.
    D. — Sep 24, 2021
    About Dr. Gabriel Wong, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • 1194759225
    Education & Certifications

    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    • Beth Israel Medicine Center
    • UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gabriel Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wong works at Advocare ENT Specialty Center in Marlton, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Wong’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

