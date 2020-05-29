Dr. Gabriel Widi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Widi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriel Widi, MD
Overview
Dr. Gabriel Widi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and HCA Florida Westside Hospital.
Dr. Widi works at
Locations
-
1
Miami Brain and Spine Center777 E 25th St Ste 308, Hialeah, FL 33013 Directions (786) 534-7751Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Advanced Neuro Spine Institute21097 NE 27th Ct Ste 540, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (786) 623-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Widi?
Mi esposo es paciente del Doctor Widi y que decir de este Neurocirujano que tan buen trabajo hace dia a dia ayudando a todas las personas sabios conocimientos y basta experiencia doy gracias a Dios y a la vida por caer en tan excelentes manos.Mucho agradecimiento y las mas infinitas gracias por todo su esfuerzo.
About Dr. Gabriel Widi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- 1639342926
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jackson Meml Hosp U Miami
- Yale University School of Medicine
- University of Miami
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Widi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Widi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Widi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Widi works at
Dr. Widi speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Widi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Widi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Widi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Widi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.