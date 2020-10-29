Overview

Dr. Gabriel Wagman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, South Shore University Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.



Dr. Wagman works at Premiere Cardiology in Bay Shore, NY with other offices in Smithtown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Mitral Valve Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.