Neurology
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gabriel Tatarian, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Collegeville, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Tatarian works at Gabriel T. Tatarian, D.O., LLC in Collegeville, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Autonomic Disorders, Dystonia and Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gabriel Tatarian
    555 Second Ave, Collegeville, PA 19426 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Dept of Neurology
    1015 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Autonomic Disorders
Dystonia
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy

Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Patient Ratings (32)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(12)
May 19, 2021
I was referred to Dr T by a Dr at The Rothman Institute. YES you will sit in the waiting room forever! Once I met him I discovered why! I became his only patient. I have had back pain, numerous MRIs. Foot pain, numbness and tingling all on right side. 6 years! Prior to Rothman I started having sharp pain under my right shoulder blade. An EMG was a blast!! A once in a lifetime experience!! No he didn’t ask many questions about what was going on because he had my full medical chart! He had me taking my shoes & socks off, seeing how I was standing up against the wall. Had me walking around his waiting room. Asked if I have headaches? Yeah. How many? Umm a lot, a few a day. Ok you have migraines. 30 min later it was crystal clear! Then…has anyone told you that you tilt your head to the left? Yes why? That’s called Cervical dystonia. Very rare. It causes A B & C. YES! Explained the meds & treatments, 3 years later, still pain free! Dr T changed my life and I can never thank him enough!!
A — May 19, 2021
About Dr. Gabriel Tatarian, DO

  • Neurology
  • 34 years of experience
  • English
  • 1164487914
Education & Certifications

  • University Hospital of Brooklyn-SUNY Downstate Medical Center
  • Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
  • Riverside Osteopathic Hospital
  • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
  • Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Tatarian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Tatarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tatarian has seen patients for Autonomic Disorders, Dystonia and Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tatarian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

32 patients have reviewed Dr. Tatarian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tatarian.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tatarian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tatarian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

