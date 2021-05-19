Overview

Dr. Gabriel Tatarian, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Collegeville, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Tatarian works at Gabriel T. Tatarian, D.O., LLC in Collegeville, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Autonomic Disorders, Dystonia and Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.