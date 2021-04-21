Overview

Dr. Gabriel Sosne, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.



Dr. Sosne works at Kresge Eye Institute in Detroit, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.