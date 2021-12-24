See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Santa Ana, CA
Overview

Dr. Gabriel Sanchez, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. 

Dr. Sanchez works at Integrative Medical Center in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Integrative Medical Center
    526 W 17th St, Santa Ana, CA 92706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 558-9355

Experience & Treatment Frequency

HIV Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Hepatitis Screening
HIV Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Hepatitis Screening

HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gabriel Sanchez, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174896500
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gabriel Sanchez, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sanchez works at Integrative Medical Center in Santa Ana, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sanchez’s profile.

    Dr. Sanchez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

