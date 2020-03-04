See All Plastic Surgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Gabriel Salloum, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gabriel Salloum, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Mount Sinai Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    4308 Alton Rd Ste 720, Miami, FL 33140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jackson South Community Hospital
    9333 SW 152nd St, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 575-1776
    Monday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Grafts
Barrett's Esophagus
Bedsores
Skin Grafts
Barrett's Esophagus
Bedsores

Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Mar 04, 2020
Thank you Dr. Salloum for the legs I always wanted! I’m one year post opt. and I’m thrilled with my results. Dr. Salloum’s knowledge and patience made me feel extremely comfortable. Instantly, I knew I was in the right hands.
Aliette wolf — Mar 04, 2020
Photo: Dr. Gabriel Salloum, MD
About Dr. Gabriel Salloum, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 25 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Portuguese and Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1225094188
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of Virginia Medical Center
Medical Education
  • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Undergraduate School
  • Vanderbuilt University
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gabriel Salloum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salloum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Salloum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Salloum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Salloum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salloum.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salloum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salloum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

