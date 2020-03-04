Dr. Gabriel Salloum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salloum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriel Salloum, MD
Overview
Dr. Gabriel Salloum, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Mount Sinai Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4308 Alton Rd Ste 720, Miami, FL 33140 Directions
-
2
Jackson South Community Hospital9333 SW 152nd St, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157 Directions (305) 575-1776Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pmSaturday7:30am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you Dr. Salloum for the legs I always wanted! I’m one year post opt. and I’m thrilled with my results. Dr. Salloum’s knowledge and patience made me feel extremely comfortable. Instantly, I knew I was in the right hands.
About Dr. Gabriel Salloum, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1225094188
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Vanderbuilt University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salloum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salloum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salloum speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Salloum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salloum.
