Overview

Dr. Gabriel Salinas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Williamson, St. David's Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Salinas works at Southwest Medical Village in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.