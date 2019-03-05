Dr. Gabriel Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriel Rodriguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gabriel Rodriguez, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from university of texas medical branch-galveston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.
Houston Methodist Urology Associates2060 Space Park Dr Ste 208, Houston, TX 77058 Directions (713) 441-6455
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
Very professional but still has a sense of humor. It is easy to discuss sensitive issues with Dr. Rodriguez and get straightforward answers and advice. Excellent doctor. Could be better at answering the phone to schedule appointments, this can take a while.
About Dr. Gabriel Rodriguez, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063509347
- Texas A&M Health Science Center
- Scott & White Hosp/Texas A&M Coll Med
- university of texas medical branch-galveston
- Texas Lutheran University
- Urology
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rodriguez speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
