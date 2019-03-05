Overview

Dr. Gabriel Rodriguez, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from university of texas medical branch-galveston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Champaign Dental Group in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.