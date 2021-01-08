Dr. Gabriel Pitman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pitman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriel Pitman, DO
Overview
Dr. Gabriel Pitman, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK.
Dr. Pitman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gabriel M. Pitman DO401 SW 80th St Ste 201, Oklahoma City, OK 73139 Directions (405) 632-9090
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Canadian Valley Hospital
- Integris Health Edmond
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
- Oklahoma Center For Orthopaedic & Multi-Specialty Surgery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pitman?
Dr Pitman, his staff and his PA were very thorough and efficient with their examinations and EMG testing. Both Dr Pitman and his PA, Luba warned when there would be an electrical charge. They explained the procedure and results very well.
About Dr. Gabriel Pitman, DO
- Neurology
- English
- 1033221403
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pitman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pitman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pitman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pitman works at
Dr. Pitman has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pitman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Pitman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pitman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pitman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pitman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.