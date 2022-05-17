See All Ophthalmologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Gabriel Perry, DO

Ophthalmology
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gabriel Perry, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.

Dr. Perry works at Greyhawk Eye Center in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Grayhawk Eye Center
    20201 N Scottsdale Healthcare Dr Ste 220, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 (480) 419-3937
    Outpatient Surgical Care
    1530 W Glendale Ave Ste 105, Phoenix, AZ 85021 (602) 995-3395

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 17, 2022
    I’ve been suffering with severe dry eyes for eight months. Burning, stinging, Constant watering, in imaginable pain. Dr. Perry is the third doctor I’ve seen for this condition, six hours after seeing him it’s the best my eyes have felt in months. He put temporary puncture plugs in, during the visit. It was painless. He takes the time and listens. From start to finish the whole experience was amazing, office staff super efficient, tech was absolutely great, Dr. Miller is awesome! My insurance didn’t cover the office visit, still affordable and well worth it. If you’re having eye problems definitely go see Dr. Perry and his staff.
    Kelly D — May 17, 2022
    About Dr. Gabriel Perry, DO

    Ophthalmology
    27 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1558322255
    Education & Certifications

    NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gabriel Perry, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perry accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perry has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Perry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

