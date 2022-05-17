Dr. Gabriel Perry, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriel Perry, DO
Overview
Dr. Gabriel Perry, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Locations
Grayhawk Eye Center20201 N Scottsdale Healthcare Dr Ste 220, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (480) 419-3937
Outpatient Surgical Care1530 W Glendale Ave Ste 105, Phoenix, AZ 85021 Directions (602) 995-3395
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perry?
I’ve been suffering with severe dry eyes for eight months. Burning, stinging, Constant watering, in imaginable pain. Dr. Perry is the third doctor I’ve seen for this condition, six hours after seeing him it’s the best my eyes have felt in months. He put temporary puncture plugs in, during the visit. It was painless. He takes the time and listens. From start to finish the whole experience was amazing, office staff super efficient, tech was absolutely great, Dr. Miller is awesome! My insurance didn’t cover the office visit, still affordable and well worth it. If you’re having eye problems definitely go see Dr. Perry and his staff.
About Dr. Gabriel Perry, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
