Dr. Gabriel Peal, MD
Overview
Dr. Gabriel Peal, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.
Locations
Joseph K Buchman MD PA500 S University Ave Ste 720, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 558-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Peal is a wonderful person and he helps solve my GI issues thank God for him.
About Dr. Gabriel Peal, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1750352373
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peal has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Peal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.