Dr. Pantol has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gabriel Pantol, MD
Dr. Gabriel Pantol, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (UNAM) / ESCUELA DE MEDECINA DEL INSTITUTO WESTHILL and is affiliated with South Florida Baptist Hospital.
Lakeland Office1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 680-7850Tuesday7:00am - 10:00pmWednesday7:00am - 10:00pmFriday7:00am - 10:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:30pm
AdventHealth Medical Group Neuroscience at Tampa3000 Medical Park Dr Ste 510, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 615-7725
- South Florida Baptist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (UNAM) / ESCUELA DE MEDECINA DEL INSTITUTO WESTHILL
- Neuromuscular Medicine
Dr. Pantol accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pantol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pantol has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Trigeminal Neuralgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pantol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pantol speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Pantol. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pantol.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pantol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pantol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.