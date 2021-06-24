Overview

Dr. Gabriel Pai, MD is a Dermatologist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Pai works at Pasadena Premier Dermatology in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Impetigo and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.