Dr. Gabriel Pai, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gabriel Pai, MD is a Dermatologist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Pasadena Premier Dermatology960 E Green St Ste 330, Pasadena, CA 91106 Directions (626) 449-4207
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been seeing Dr. Pai for about 8 years. He is an excellent doctor who is very effective. I trust him completely. I rarely wait long to see him. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Gabriel Pai, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1356388110
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California
- Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Dr. Pai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pai has seen patients for Rash, Impetigo and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pai speaks Mandarin.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pai.
