Dr. Gabriel Pai, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gabriel Pai, MD is a Dermatologist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.

Dr. Pai works at Pasadena Premier Dermatology in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Impetigo and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pasadena Premier Dermatology
    960 E Green St Ste 330, Pasadena, CA 91106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 449-4207

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rash
Impetigo
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rash
Impetigo
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Rash Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinomas With Milia and Coarse, Sparse Hair Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dermal Melanoma Chevron Icon
Diaper Rash Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Eruptive Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Eyelid Eczema Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gorlin Syndrome Chevron Icon
Guttate Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hairy Malformation of Palms and Soles Chevron Icon
Hand Eczema Chevron Icon
Heat Rash Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Encephalitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Infundibulocystic Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Insect Bites and Stings Chevron Icon
Insect Sting Allergies Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma-Astrocytoma Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mild Skin Rash Chevron Icon
Milia Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Mosquito Bite Chevron Icon
Parasitic Diseases Chevron Icon
Photosensitivity Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Scalp Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Severe Rash Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases, Viral Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Small Cell Melanoma Chevron Icon
Spider Bites Chevron Icon
Staph Infection Chevron Icon
Stress-Related Eczema Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Sunscreen Allergy Chevron Icon
Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 24, 2021
    I have been seeing Dr. Pai for about 8 years. He is an excellent doctor who is very effective. I trust him completely. I rarely wait long to see him. I highly recommend him.
    Alexandra Hopkins — Jun 24, 2021
    About Dr. Gabriel Pai, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Mandarin
    • 1356388110
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Southern California
    • Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gabriel Pai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pai works at Pasadena Premier Dermatology in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Dr. Pai’s profile.

    Dr. Pai has seen patients for Rash, Impetigo and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

